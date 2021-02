VIENNA (dpa-AFX) – The price for crude oil of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has risen again. As the OPEC secretariat announced on Friday in Vienna, the basket price on Thursday was 60.54 US dollars per barrel (159 liters). That was nine cents more than the day before. Opec calculates its basket price on the basis of the most important varieties in the cartel./bgf/jsl/fba