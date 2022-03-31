OPEC+ oil producers on Thursday announced, as expected, a slight increase in their oil output, ignoring calls to ease the pressure on prices from the war in Ukraine.

Representatives of the 13-member Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its ten allies, led by Russia, agreed to “adjust the total monthly production by 432,000 barrels per day (bd) for the month of May,” the statement said. alliance in a statement at the end of a meeting.

This increase is only slightly higher than the one decided (400 thousand bd) in the previous months.

While analysts had expected this near-status quo, expectations were huge after oil hit the all-time highs reached in the 2008 financial crisis on March 7, when it topped $130 a barrel.

Since then, prices have dropped considerably, although they remain high.

On Thursday, North Sea Brent, the benchmark oil in Europe, fell 5.08% to $107.69 a barrel, while US WTI lost 5.43% to $101.96.

In this context, the White House is expected to announce on Thursday a plan to release up to one million barrels a day from its strategic reserves to contain inflation, according to information supplied by Bloomberg, citing sources close to the matter.

“In total, they will draw 180 million barrels from their reserves, which would be unprecedented,” says Carsten Fritsch, an analyst at Commerzbank. If this release does occur, “the oil market will no longer be under-supplied”.

This would mean a paradigm shift, as the war raised fears about the possible end of Russian oil supplies, and a consequent fever in the markets.

However, for OPEC+ – which was born in 2016 from the perspective of market regulation – “the current volatility is not due to the fundamentals” of the market, that is, to a shortage of supply, “but to ongoing geopolitical facts”, according to its members in the communiqué.

Thus, OPEC+ remains indifferent to growing calls from the international community, especially after the decision of the United States and the United Kingdom to cease their oil imports from Russia, the second largest oil exporter in the world after Saudi Arabia.

The International Energy Agency, which previously described the organization’s attitude as “disappointing”, urged OPEC+ to put itself “on the good side”. A similar message came from the G7 when the British prime minister traveled to Riyadh.

But to no avail: the Gulf countries are currently reluctant to give in to Western demands.

The OPEC+ alliance, far from being destabilized by the conflict, looks more solid than ever. “It’s here to stay,” UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazruei said on Monday, determined not to let “politics” decimate the organization.

His Saudi counterpart, Abdulaziz bin Salman, assured that if this organization did not exist, “we could not have stability in the energy market” and “price volatility would be even worse”.

According to several experts, a Saudi intervention in the markets would be perceived as a betrayal by Russia because it would prevent it from using its hydrocarbon exports to put pressure on Western countries.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit blow

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat