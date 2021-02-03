LONDON (Reuters) – She kept OPEC + On its oil production policy at a meeting today, Wednesday, in an indication of the producers’ satisfaction with the contribution of their large reductions in reducing stocks, despite the unclear expectations of a recovery in demand with the continuation of the pandemic.

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of OPEC + met remotely today, and a statement issued after the meeting said that the committee is “optimistic about achieving a recovery in 2021.”

Oil rose from historic lows reached last year, as the pandemic affected demand, thanks to record production cuts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, in the framework of OPEC +, which the group began to reduce.

Amrita Sen, co-founder of Energy Aspects, said, “Despite the rapid withdrawal from stocks, market accounts depend on a smooth distribution of the vaccine, which may be premature.”

The OPEC + committee did not address a change in the policy that calls on most members to stabilize the level of supply in February, with Saudi Arabia, the largest producer, voluntarily reducing its production by one million barrels per day in the current and next months.

“Despite the continuing uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook and demand for oil in the coming months, the gradual distribution of vaccines around the world is a positive factor for the remainder of the year, as it supports the global economy and demand for oil,” the statement issued after the meeting said.

A document seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday that OPEC expects deep production cuts to keep the global oil market in deficit until the end of the year, despite the group lowering its forecast for demand growth in 2021.

The next OPEC + committee meeting is on March 3rd, and is expected to be followed by a meeting of the entire group to decide on policy.