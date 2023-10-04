AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 04/10/2023 – 18:36

A panel from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and Allies (OPEC+) recommended, this Wednesday (4), that the cartel maintain the strategy of reducing production, reinforced by Saudi and Russian cuts, with the aim of supporting prices.

In a statement released after a video conference meeting, OPEC+ reported that its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) “reaffirmed members’ commitment” to maintaining their production strategy until the end of 2024. The panel added that it is ready “to take additional measures at any time” depending on market conditions.

The JMMC praised “Saudi Arabia’s efforts” to voluntarily reduce its production by 1 million barrels per day since July. The Saudi Ministry of Energy confirmed that the voluntary cut will continue until the end of 2023 and added that the kingdom’s production is expected to reach around 9 million barrels per day in November and December.

Russia will maintain its export cut of around 300,000 barrels per day until December, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said via the government’s Telegram channel. Riyadh and Moscow have stressed that they will review their cuts next month to decide whether to deepen them or increase production.

The JMMC will meet again on November 26, before the ministerial meeting, according to a statement from the group. The committee has no decision-making power, but discusses market conditions and makes recommendations, which are formally discussed at the organization’s ministerial meetings.

Oil prices have recovered in recent months as top producers – Saudi Arabia and Russia – removed millions of barrels from the market. However, crude oil prices have fallen in recent days, amid market concern about the economic slowdown and high interest rates in the United States and Europe.

