By Ahmad Ghaddar and Alex Lawler and Vladimir Soldatkin

LONDON/MOSCOW (Reuters) – OPEC+ struck a deal on Tuesday to maintain its planned increase in oil production for February, four of the group’s sources told Reuters, as the organization expects the Ômicron coronavirus variant to have a short-term impact on demand.

The group of producers formed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, including Russia, has raised its production target every month since August by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

The United States urged the group to pump more oil to help the global economic recovery from the pandemic and to cool prices, which are trading close to $80 a barrel. But the group said the market was balanced and didn’t require any extra oil.

OPEC+ is undoing record production cuts of 10 million barrels a day, imposed in 2020, as demand and prices recover from the pandemic-induced slump. Brent crude rose 50% last year and is up so far in 2022, trading above $80 on Tuesday, the highest since November.

Under current plans, OPEC+ is expected to raise its production target again by 400,000 bpd in February, leaving around 3 million bpd of cuts to finish in September, in line with a deal struck last July.

In a technical report seen by Reuters on Sunday, OPEC+ downplayed the impact on demand for the Ômicron variant, saying it would be “soft and short-lived” and that it was optimistic about the economic outlook.

“This is in addition to a stable economic outlook in advanced and emerging economies,” said the Joint Technical Committee report.

Although OPEC+ has increased its production target each month, actual production has lagged behind as some members deal with capacity constraints.

OPEC+ producers fell short of their targets by 730,000 bpd in October and 650,000 bpd in November, the International Energy Agency reported last month.

OPEC+ will hold its next meeting on February 2, sources said.

(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Moscow)

