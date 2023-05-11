The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) maintained its projection for a rise in global Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in 2023, at 2.6%, according to a monthly document published on Thursday, 11.

OPEC also reaffirmed its growth forecasts for this year for the United States, at 1.2%, and for the euro zone, at 0.8%.

In the case of China, the cartel continues to forecast an expansion of 5.2% in 2023.

Brazil

In the report, OPEC maintained production for Brazil’s economic growth in 2023 at 1.0%, with a slowdown after the advance of 2.9% the previous year.

High interest rates and inflation should cause a slowdown, says the document, with “limited” fiscal space for domestic investments.