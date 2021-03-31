DUBAI (Reuters) – Lowered OPEC + Its expectations for oil demand growth in 2021 by 300 thousand barrels per day in light of concerns about the market recovery amid new closures to combat the Corona virus, in a move that may enhance the chances of a conservative decision on production this week.

The Joint Technical Committee, which advises the group of oil producers led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, met on Tuesday ahead of a ministerial meeting on Thursday to decide on production policy.

“Despite the continuous disposal of OECD commercial stocks, they are still above the 2015-2019 average, recognizing that fluctuations in the market structure are indicative of fragile market conditions,” said a report of the committee reviewed by Reuters.

Under its basic vision, the committee now expects oil demand to grow by 5.6 million barrels per day this year, down 300,000 barrels per day from its previous forecast.

It raised its forecast for global supply growth by 200,000 barrels per day to 1.6 million barrels per day.

As a result, it now expects oil stocks in industrialized countries to drop below the 2015-2019 average in August, which is a month away from what it had previously expected.

At a higher ministerial committee meeting today, Wednesday, the OPEC secretary-general urged caution.

Secretary-General Mohamed Barkindo said, “We have to remember that the general climate is still difficult, complex and foggy, in light of the market fluctuations that we witnessed during the last two weeks of March to remind us of the fragility facing economies and the demand for oil.”

OPEC and allied producers, what is known as the OPEC + group, reduce production by just over seven million barrels per day to support prices and reduce the supply glut. Saudi Arabia adds to those cuts one million barrels per day.

An informed source told «Reuters» on Monday that Saudi Arabia is ready to support the extension of oil cuts and voluntary cuts.

JPMorgan said in a research note that it believed OPEC + would be careful to extend most of its production cuts until the end of May, and that Saudi Arabia would extend its voluntary cut to the end of June.

“We expect that the coalition will start increasing production in stages, each of which is 500,000 barrels per day, starting in June and continuing until the end of August,” he added.