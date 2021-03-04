Vienna (Agencies) The ministers of the OPEC + group agreed today, Thursday, at the conclusion of their meeting, to keep oil production unchanged in April, and to allow a modest increase in production from Russia and Kazakhstan, according to sources familiar with the meeting.

Oil prices jumped about five percent following the news, and by 15.57 GMT, Brent crude futures were up $ 3.04, equivalent to 4.7 percent, to $ 67.11 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude increased $ 2.84, or 4.6 percent, to $ 64.12.

Ministers of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC and its allies in what is known as “OPEC +” began a meeting at 13:00 GMT to decide on the production policy.

More offered

The ministers discussed whether a rise in oil prices was sufficient to justify pumping more supply, or whether the uncertainty surrounding the Coronavirus crisis requires more caution, while Saudi Arabia and Russia said that a recovery in demand for crude is still fragile.

OPEC + cut production by a record amount last year, amounting to 9.7 million barrels per day, as demand collapsed due to the pandemic. This March, OPEC + continued to cut production by seven million barrels per day, equivalent to about seven percent of global demand. And with the addition of the voluntary Saudi cut, the total reduction would be eight million barrels per day.

Caution and vigilance

Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, the Saudi Minister of Energy, called for caution and vigilance regarding the energy market, pointing out that the cuts made by Saudi Arabia and the OPEC + alliance contributed to accelerating the balance in the market.

“Al Sharq Bloomberg” quoted Prince Abdulaziz as saying during the meeting: “The recovery in global oil demand is closely linked to the distribution of vaccines and the speed with which these vaccines are launched around the world.” And the uncertainty surrounding the pace of recovery has not receded .. During the past year we learned the difficulty of making predictions in such an unpredictable environment, stressing the need for caution and vigilance.

The minister added, “The global oil market has improved since we last met in January. “The OPEC + production cuts and the additional Saudi voluntary cuts by one million barrels per day for the months of February and March have accelerated the process of rebalancing.”

Regarding the commitment of the members of the alliance to the production levels agreed upon at the previous meeting of “OPEC +”, the Saudi Energy Minister said: “The levels of compliance remained at historically high levels, which were the hallmark of our endeavors. The list of countries included in the compensation schedule continues to be shortened, and I commend Nigeria for completing its compensation. ”

Russian deal

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak agreed with him, who said that the oil market has not fully recovered and that the Coronavirus infections still cast a shadow.

Previously, Russia was insisting on raising production to avoid rising prices again, to support shale oil production in the United States, and it is not a member of OPEC +.

However, Moscow failed in February to raise production despite receiving the green light for that from OPEC +, as severe winter weather affected the production of the aging fields.

Market deficit

JP Morgan, citing Dennis Dryushkin, Russia’s representative to the OPEC + technical committee, said that Russia sees a justification for raising production because the oil market is experiencing a deficit of 500,000 barrels per day.

A source familiar with the Russian way of thinking said Moscow wanted to increase its production by 0.125 million barrels per day from April.

Analysts said that the market may easily absorb an increase in production between one million and 1.5 million barrels per day from next month, and it may even need more in the second half of 2021 when the economy’s recovery from the repercussions of the pandemic strengthens.