Dr. Abdul Hamid Al-Khalifa, Director General of the Fund, stressed – in a statement issued by the Fund – the importance of the Fund’s participation in supporting the Armenian government’s program to adapt to climate change, in cooperation with the World Bank, which provided a parallel loan of 92.3 million euros. The statement appreciated the importance of improving the ability to adapt to climate change. Climate change.

The Fund’s statement explained that the “Comprehensive and Sustainable Green Development Programme” supports Armenia’s development ambitions and long-term national plans, and helps it achieve multiple sustainable development goals, improve environmental management and energy efficiency, encourage human capital development and enhance governance.