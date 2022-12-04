Two sources in OPEC + said, today, Sunday, that the group agreed to extend the implementation of its current oil production policy.
Earlier, four sources in OPEC + said that the group is expected to adhere to its oil production goals when it meets today, Sunday, after the Group of Seven agreed to impose a ceiling on Russian oil prices.
OPEC+ includes the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies including Russia.
