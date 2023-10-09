The organization also expected that global demand for oil would reach 110.2 million barrels per day by 2028, and that global demand for oil would continue to grow until 2045 to reach 116 million barrels per day.

The organization believes that the growth in demand for oil will be driven by the transportation, petrochemicals and aviation sectors.

OPEC also confirmed in the report that the share of its oil in global supply will rise from 34 percent in 2022 to 40 percent in 2045.

The organization added that the oil sector requires investments amounting to $14 trillion between 2022 and 2045.

Last September, OPEC kept its expectations for the growth of global oil demand unchanged during the current year.

The organization stated in its monthly report at the time that the growth in demand for oil during 2023 remained unchanged at 2.4 million barrels per day, after reviewing the data received from the United States, China and other countries.

OPEC also kept its crude demand forecast for next year at 2.2 million barrels per day, unchanged from its previous forecast.