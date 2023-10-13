The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) expected a continued increase in the prospects for non-oil GDP growth in the United Arab Emirates, and said in its October 2023 report that the expected growth comes with support from increased business confidence, government initiatives, and increased household spending.

The report explained that the tourism sector in the Emirates, which represents more than 16% of the country’s gross domestic product, continued to rise and even exceeded the pre-pandemic level in terms of the number of visitors, with the number of visitors to Dubai increasing by 19% in the first half of 2023, compared to last year. .

The OPEC report stated that the UAE government has launched more initiatives to attract more investments into the economy, such as allowing foreigners to own 100% of companies and reducing the costs of establishing businesses, in addition to the authorities in the UAE implementing financial policies to encourage the development of new sectors that fall within the “We Are” vision. UAE 2031.

The report pointed out that the Standard & Poor’s index for September reflects the positive performance in the UAE, as it rose to 56.7 compared to 55 in the previous month, and this increase witnessed the strongest growth in the non-oil private sector in the country since June, as new orders rose to Its highest level since June 2019.