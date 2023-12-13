Brent crude fell to a six-month low near $72 per barrel from its highest level in 2023, which it reached in September at about $98 per barrel.

The decline in prices has increased since the OPEC+ alliance, which includes OPEC and other allies led by Russia, announced a new round of production cuts on November 30.

But OPEC said in its monthly report that it remains “cautiously optimistic about the fundamental factors affecting the dynamics of the oil market in 2024,” explaining that speculators played a major role in pushing prices down.

OPEC said in a comment on prices in November, “The prices of crude oil futures witnessed a significant decline due to heavy selling operations in light of severe fluctuations in the futures market.”

She added, “Exaggerated fears about the growth in demand for oil affected market dynamics, which negatively affected market sentiment.”

OPEC maintained its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2023 at 2.46 million barrels per day. It also confirmed its expectations from last month for demand growth in 2024 at 2.25 million barrels per day.

OPEC+ member states have taken a series of measures, including reducing production, since late 2022 to support the market. OPEC indicated in its report that its oil production declined in November.