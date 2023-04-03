Saudi Arabia and 6 more joined the reduction; Russia extended cut until the end of 2023

A OPEC (Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries) announced, this Sunday (2.Apr.2023), a new cut in oil production. Starting in May, around 1 million barrels of oil per day will be withdrawn from the market.

The reduction could reach 1.6 million barrels per day in July, with the extension of cuts announced by Russia. The country had reduced production by 500,000 barrels per day from March to June, but is expected to maintain the measure until the end of 2023.

The cut announced this Sunday (April 2) is in addition to the reduction agreed at the OPEC+ meeting, which brings together the cartel countries and Russia, in October 2022. At the time, the countries announced a reduction of 2 million barrels per day – the biggest since 2020.

This was seen by the US government as an alignment with Russia, since the lower supply of oil on the market tends to increase the price of a barrel.

On both occasions, in 2022 and now in 2023, the cuts were led by Saudi Arabia. In a note this Sunday (2.Apr), the Ministry of Energy of the country said that “this is a precautionary measure designed to support oil market stability”.

Here are the cuts by country (in barrels of oil per day):

Saudi Arabia : 500 thousand;

: 500 thousand; Russia : 500 thousand;

: 500 thousand; Iraq : 211 thousand;

: 211 thousand; United Arab Emirates : 144 thousand;

: 144 thousand; Kuwait : 128 thousand;

: 128 thousand; Kazakhstan : 78,000;

: 78,000; Algeria : 48,000;

: 48,000; Oman: 40,000.

The reduction should put pressure on oil prices. The barrel of the Brent type registered its lowest value since the beginning of the war in Ukraine in March, affected by the banking crisis. Brent futures recovered at the end of the month, but were still quoted below US$80 last Friday (31.mar).