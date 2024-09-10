OPEC said in its monthly report that oil demand growth remains above the 1.4 million barrels per day levels recorded before the Covid-19 pandemic.

She added that the slight adjustment in its forecast of a reduction of 80,000 barrels per day comes as a result of a review of actual data since the beginning of this year.

OPEC said that demand from OECD countries will grow by 100,000 barrels per day this year, while demand from non-OECD countries will grow by 1.9 million barrels per day.

OPEC also revised its forecast for global oil demand growth in 2025 down slightly, by just 40,000 barrels per day, to 1.7 million barrels per day.

It explained in its report that demand from outside the OECD countries will lead the growth in demand for oil next year.

OPEC said global oil supply from countries outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, OPEC+, will grow in 2024 by 1.2 million barrels per day, unchanged from last month’s assessment.

OPEC also kept its forecast for non-OPEC+ oil supply growth in 2025 unchanged at 1.1 million barrels per day.

The report stated that OPEC+ countries’ production decreased by about 304,000 barrels per day in August, to record 40.66 million barrels per day.