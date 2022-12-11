According to the “Standard & Poor’s” agency, 13 countries produced 28.87 million barrels per day, which is about 850,000 barrels less than the amount of production in October.

Russia and the rest of the “OPEC +” member countries produced about 13.7 million barrels per day, an increase of 150 thousand barrels.

The total shortage came with the start of “OPEC +” to implement the reduction of quotas, by 2 million barrels per day, with the aim of maintaining high prices, but as a result of the production of a number of OPEC countries in less than the targeted quantities, the actual reductions in production are likely to be much less than required.

According to a survey conducted by “Standard & Poor’s Global Commodity Insights”, the gap between the group’s shares and actual production remained wide in November at 1.89 million barrels per day, but it was considered a significant improvement compared to October when the shortage reached 3.273 million barrels per day, noting that Iran and Libya Venezuela is exempt from the quota system.

The survey stated that 14 countries in “OPEC” have already reduced their production last month, with increasing fears of a decline in demand for oil in global markets.

“Standard & Poor’s” quoted Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman reaffirming that “OPEC” is focused on maintaining current quotas until the end of 2023, with its readiness to intervene if necessary.

The “OPEC +” alliance, which includes the thirteen OPEC members, as well as producers from outside the organization, headed by Russia, decided on the fifth of last October to reduce production by two million barrels per day.

The decision came at a time when oil markets are suffering from a scarcity of supply in light of the low level of inventories in major economies compared to the period when OPEC cut production in the past.