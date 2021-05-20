LONDON (Reuters) – OPEC says a report from International Energy Agency Investors are urged not to finance new oil projects in order to curb emissions that may lead to fluctuations in the price of crude if it is introduced.

The Energy Agency said on Tuesday that investors should not fund new oil, gas and coal projects if the world is to achieve net zero emissions by mid-century, in the most severe warning yet about the importance of reducing fossil fuel consumption.

The Research Division of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, whose 13 members are above 80 percent of global crude oil reserves, issued an internal document on the IEA’s decision, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

The OPEC report said, “The claim that there is no need for new investments in oil and gas after 2021 is in stark contrast to the conclusions repeatedly mentioned in other IEA reports and may become a source of potential instability in the oil market if some investors take it.”

OPEC added that a possible scenario in the IEA report might affect the way companies invest and reduce oil demand. OPEC currently expects a strong recovery in oil demand this year, and its continued rise until the 1930s.

OPEC said, “While the perception of reaching net zero emissions appears to be overly ambitious in terms of assumptions and results, it will undoubtedly affect investment decisions, which could curb (growth) demand for fossil fuels such as oil and gas, as many are used. Policymakers and oil and gas companies’ perceptions of the IEA when developing their strategic plans.

The organization added that for many developing countries, the path towards zero net emissions is unclear in the absence of international assistance and that they need technical and financial support to achieve it.

“In the absence of greater international cooperation, global carbon dioxide emissions will not drop to net zero by 2050,” OPEC said.