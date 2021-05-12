OPEC + member countries in April completed a deal to cut oil production by 114% of the plan, including OPEC countries – by 126%, states outside the union – by 90%, and Russia – by 91%. This is stated in the report International Energy Agency (IEA)…

The document notes that Saudi Arabia maintains “an additional voluntary cut in oil production for the third month in a row in April, which ensured OPEC + in general compliance with the terms of the deal to cut production at the level of 114%.”

The IEA points out that for the second month Russia has increased production to the greatest extent from all countries participating in the transaction. Production in the Russian Federation was at the level of 9.52 million barrels. per day, increased by 180 thousand barrels. per day in monthly terms and exceeded the target for April by 140 thousand barrels. per day. Thus, the execution of the transaction was 91%.

The April growth is explained by an increase in the aggregate production of Rosneft, Bashneft and Slavneft. Production of this resource and condensate in Russia in April fell by 870 thousand barrels. per day in annual terms – up to 10.8 million barrels. per day.

Stocks of oil and petroleum products of the countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in March fell by 25 million barrels. and now exceed the average five-year level by only 1.7 million barrels.

The IEA has downgraded the forecast for world oil demand this year and now expects its growth by 5.4 million barrels. per day, which is 270 thousand barrels. per day is lower than in the previous report of the organization. In its April forecast, the agency predicted that demand would rise by 5.7 million barrels. per day, in March – by 5.5 million.

The worsening forecast is due, among other things, to weaker-than-expected oil consumption in the United States and Europe in the first quarter of 2021 and a deterioration in demand forecasts in India due to the recent surge in coronavirus.

The ministers of the OPEC + countries agreed on April 1 to increase oil production within three months. During the meeting, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandr Novak said that the deficit in the oil market had reached 2 million barrels. per day, stocks are decreasing. He predicted that this year the demand for black gold will grow by 5-5.5 million barrels. per day.

Summing up the results of the meeting of representatives of the alliance countries, Novak stressed that Russia is going to restore the remaining oil production within OPEC + evenly within three months. According to him, the OPEC + states in February for the first time completed the deal by 113%, which indicates a high level of fulfillment by all countries of their obligations.

The Deputy Prime Minister added that in May, production in Russia will increase by 250 thousand barrels. per day, in June – by 350 thousand barrels. per day. In July, the overall increase in oil production of the OPEC countries will amount to 441 thousand barrels. per day.