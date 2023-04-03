The OPEC+ alliance confirmed this Monday (3), after a conference call by its Joint Ministerial Oversight Committee (JMMC), that starting in May it will remove 1.16 million barrels per day (mbd) from the market based on cuts. “volunteers” of several of its members.

In a statement, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) alludes to unexpected decisions communicated by several countries on Sunday about new limitations on the supply of oil and which strongly boosted the price of crude oil.

Oil prices soared this morning, with a barrel of Brent, the main international reference, rising 6.2%, reaching US$ 84.82.

The statement details that the new cut is shared between Saudi Arabia, which will reduce its pumping by 500,000 barrels per day, Iraq (211,000 bpd), United Arab Emirates (144,000 bd), Kuwait (128,000 bpd), Kazakhstan (78 thousand BD BD), Algeria (48 thousand BD), Oman (40 thousand BD) and Gabon (8 thousand BD). All these “voluntary” reductions, that is, without a binding and consensual agreement within the alliance, will apply from May until the end of 2023.

This announcement is joined by another reduction of 500,000 barrels per day by Russia, carried out in February. And that, according to an announcement by the Deputy Prime Minister of Russia, Alexander Novak, made this Sunday (2), should extend until the end of the year.

“The total amount of additional voluntary production adjustments (…) will be 1.66 mbd,” said the OPEC+ note.

Last October, the group of 23 countries had already adopted a sharp cut of 2 million barrels per day.

The JMMC, OPEC+’s internal and advisory body, “takes note that this is a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market,” the statement said.

The decision of this group, which controls around 40% of the world’s oil supply, surprised the markets. Analysts had said they did not expect OPEC+ to change its supply levels at this point.

Repercussions

Among large consumers, the news stoked fears of new inflationary pressures.

“We believe that these cuts are not recommended at this time due to market uncertainty and we make that clear,” a spokesman for the White House Security Council told EFE yesterday.

For its part, the Kremlin came out today in defense of this “important measure” which, among other things, would have the objective of guaranteeing investments in the sector. The cuts serve to “keep world prices of oil and derivatives at the appropriate level”, said Dmitry Peskov, spokesman for the Russian presidency, in Moscow.

The European commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, warned that the OPEC+ decision makes it clear that the oil market “is an artificial market” and defended the abandonment of fossil sources as soon as possible.

“After this decision, it is urgent, truly urgent, to stop depending on fossil fuels because those who control them, or at least control most of them, are playing with that”, criticized Breton in an interview with France Info radio station.