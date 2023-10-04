The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies (OPEC+) recommended that the cartel maintain its current supply strategy and reinforced the request that members maintain “full compliance” with the compensation mechanism.

According to a note released about the meeting, the committee will continue to evaluate market conditions.

The JMMC also recognized and expressed support for the voluntary cuts led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, for “stability in oil prices”.



