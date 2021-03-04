OPEC + countries agreed to increase oil production by Kazakhstan and Russia in April by 20 thousand and 130 thousand barrels per day, respectively, it is reported on the site Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan.

As specified, the rest of the alliance countries will leave production at the same level.

At the beginning of the year, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that the OPEC + participants agreed on a gradual increase in oil production. According to him, in February Russia and Kazakhstan were allowed to increase production by 65 thousand and 10 thousand barrels per day.

It was also reported that Saudi Arabia decided in February and March to further reduce oil production as part of the OPEC deal.

As a reminder, the updated OPEC + agreement has been in operation since May 2020. At the moment, the deal regulates almost 40% of the world’s oil production.