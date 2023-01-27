The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons ( OPCW ) affirmed today that there are “reasonable grounds” to characterize the Syrian Air Force as “perpetrators” of the chemical attack in the town douma syria in April 2018, which claimed the lives of at least 43 people.

In its third report since 2018, the OPCW Investigation and Identification Team (IIT) noted that the assessment of a “large volume and wide variety” of evidence collected, corroborated and analyzed provides “reasonable grounds to identify the Arab Air Forces.” Syrians as perpetrators of the Douma chemical attack.

at least one helicopter from the Syrian ‘Tiger Forces’ Elite Unit dropped two yellow cylinders containing toxic chlorine gas on two apartment buildings

“IIT concluded that, on the afternoon of April 7, 2018, at least one helicopter from the Syrian ‘Tiger Forces’ Elite Unit dropped two yellow cylinders containing toxic chlorine gas on two apartment buildings in an area inhabited by civilians in Douma, which who killed 43 people identified and it affected dozens more”, assures the OPCW.

IIT investigators, analysts, and several independent third-party experts evaluated physical evidence collected and provided by experts from the OPCW, States Parties, and other entities, including 70 environmental and biomedical samples, 66 witness statements, and other verified data as forensic analysis and satellite images.

The IIT considered a variety of possible scenarios and tested their validity “against the evidence it gathered and analyzed to reach its conclusion: that the Syrian Arab Air Forces are the perpetrators of this attack,” the international organization notes.

The director general of the OPCW, Fernando Arias, denounced in a statement that “the use of chemical weapons in Douma, and anywhere, is unacceptable and a violation of international law” and warned that “the world now knows the facts: it is up to the international community to take action, in the OPCW and beyond.”

The IIT conducted its investigation between January 2021 and December 2022 to reaffirm its conclusion on the basis of “reasonable grounds”, which is the standard of proof consistently adopted by international investigative bodies.

Since the Syrian conflict began in 2011, the OPCW could only confirm or deny, with its investigations, the use of chemical weapons in Syria, a fact confirmed on several occasions during the last decade, but in 2018 the creation of the IIT was authorized to also identify those responsible for the use of these prohibited weapons in the Arab country.

A general view of a ruined street in Douma, Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, Syria, April 16, 2018.

The OPCW also adopted in 2021 a decision co-sponsored by 46 member states to suspend “certain rights and privileges” from Syria, including the right to vote, stand for Council elections, and hold any office, including those in any subsidiary body of the organization.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has withdrawn on numerous occasions that his country does not possess chemical weapons. An agreement between Moscow and Washington led Syria in 2013 to accept the destruction of its chemical arsenal after several alleged attacks, although the Security Council later approved resolutions to investigate new allegations.

EFE.

