Credem-Finlogic, the takeover bid envisages a consideration of 12 euros per share

With reference to the tender offer on Finlogica company listed on the Stock Exchange and active in the Information Technology sector, believe Private Equity SGR subscribed with Hydra, holding company and owner of 10.395% of the share capital, a commitment to accept the entire shareholding in the takeover bid and a commitment to reinvest the proceeds deriving from acceptance of the offer. The takeover bid provides for a consideration of 12 euros per share and is aimed at delisting. The operation was announced by Credem on 6 December 2022.

