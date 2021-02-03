OP Bancorp in Los Angeles has agreed to buy a portfolio of Small Business Administration loans from Hana Small Business Lending.

The parent of the $1.3 billion-asset Open Bank said in a press release Wednesday that it will acquire about $105 million in loans, with most tied to the SBA’s 7(a) program. OP Bancorp will also buy a servicing portfolio consisting of 7(a) loans with a balance of roughly $295 million.

OP Bancorp said it will pay about $102 million for the portfolios. The deal is expected to close within 90 days.

“As a highly ranked national SBA 7(a) lender by volume for many years, this acquisition will augment an already successful SBA loan portfolio,” Min Kim, OP Bancorp’s president and CEO, said in the release. “We believe this is an excellent utilization of capital by adding scale to our interest and servicing income streams.”