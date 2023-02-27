Up furniture Habbo Hotel, full databases of passwords and NFTs. There is quite a bit of stealing on the big bad internet. But a set of rims from a configurator? That’s new. If you now go to the online configurator of Mercedes Germany, you will see a GLS that looks like bricks. Something isn’t quite right there.

Connoisseurs see that this is not just any GLS, but an updated version of the GLS that has not yet been revealed. Probably someone has been too hasty in updating the online configurator, but has not yet uploaded the new rims. By the way, the GLS on bricks is only in the German configurator if you visit it by phone.

The unveiling of the renewed Mercedes GLS is probably very close and all Mercedes websites will be refreshed with the correct images including the rims. But until then, if you come across a set of Mercedes rims on the darknet, you know that they have not been obtained fairly. Check out the full screenshot of the German Mercedes configurator below.

The Mercedes GLS on bricks in the config