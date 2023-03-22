We checked again just to be sure, but it’s not the first day of April yet. Audi today launches the car plant. You can think of the English name for a factory, but no, it’s not. This one is really about a plant, like in your grandmother’s flower garden. The plant will be placed on your dashboard.

The Audi logo serves as the basis, with the fourth ring holding the flower pot in place. A small detail is that the plant is on the airbag. In a collision, the plant thus becomes a projectile with a speed of about 200 km/h. Maybe you shouldn’t choose a cactus. This placement reinforces the suspicion that it is a joke for April 1.

Why does Audi come with these accessories? The brand has conducted research among 2,000 Belgians. This showed that 24 percent of the respondents would like more nature in the car. They probably think that’s ‘completely beautiful’. ‘Nowadays the car is a bit like a second living room, and that has consequences in terms of furnishing,’ explains spokeswoman Sofie Luyckx.

Why does Audi plant a flower in a car?

In addition, the flowers in the Audis also have a psychological effect. Audi cites a British study that shows that plants reduce stress levels, improve mood and that people concentrate better when plants are nearby. In addition, green plants serve as ‘air purifiers and humidifiers’ according to Audi.

The flower is an option for the new Q8 e-tron. Only Audi in Belgium communicates the new accessory. The brand says nothing about prices or availability, but we suspect that in a few days they will announce that it is a joke.