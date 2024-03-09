Oops! Mobile it is the latest idea that is linked to Vodafone and has a clear and precise objective: to be economical and attractive. We won't even waste time introducing you to Vodafone as you will surely know it, so in this article we will get straight to the point, also presenting you with the different plans made available by the new operator

Oops! Mobile, here is the new operator

Oops! it is precisely the name of the latest virtual operator to arrive in Italy which relies on the Vodafone network. The watchword is lightness, and this can be seen from the prices which start from just 2 euros for an internet plan.

Obviously, being an economic operator, we should not expect all the advantages that the Vodafone network makes available. So, no 5G and a download speed limited to “only” 60Mbps, while 30 in upload. Which is not bad, but in any case it is not suitable for users who use the internet continuously and also require high speeds. Going into specifics, here we leave you with the 6 plans made available by the operator (both for private individuals and businesses):