Once again Max Verstappen drove to victory with apparently the greatest possible ease. Still, Verstappen’s race in Canada did not go smoothly. In fact, it cost the life of a Canadian bird. Verstappen notices just after the incident that he has hit the animal. It is confirmed on Twitter that the poor animal did not survive.

Because it’s Twitter, there are people who – whether sarcastic or not – react angrily to the incident. There is also one on the platform photo of the remains of the bird. If you are just eating or if you already have a weak stomach, we advise you not to view the photo. Below you can see how Max Verstappen checks how the bird is doing.

Max inspects the damage

Max checking to see what’s left of the bird in his front right brake duct 😅 pic.twitter.com/txMsK8skjD — Verstappen News (@verstappenews) June 19, 2023

Pay close attention, then you will see the moment it hits the bird