A case of ‘you’ll just see’. If you, as a climate activist, muster up the courage to take to the highway as a protest against fossil fuels, the first two cars you stop are from the Tesla brand. You know, those cars anyway that don’t like gasoline. It happened last week on a highway near Washington DC

Of course, there’s not much the activists can do about it (other than staying home, not ruining everyone’s morning, and finding a better way to get your point across) that the first car is all-electric, but somehow it’s funny. Check it out below.