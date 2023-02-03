Beijing.- China issued a statement of sorry In response to reports that a chinese spy balloon it had flown over United States airspace.

The spokeswoman for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Mao Ning, assured that her country does not intend to violate the territory and the air space from any sovereign country. Mao also reported that he still has no information on whether US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit to the country will take place as planned.

Blinken, for his part, has reported that the trip that was planned for this weekend has been cancelled, because the balloon located in US territory was described as a “surveillance satellite”.

During the daily press conference, Mao urged politicians and the public to wait for a clear understanding of the facts before passing judgment on the spy balloon. Mao claimed that China It is a responsible country that has always respected international laws and hopes that both countries can handle the situation calmly and cautiously.

Blinken’s visit to China coincides with efforts to improve the tense relations between Beijing and Washington on issues such as trade, human rights, taiwan and territorial claims in the South China Sea.

From the Pentagon, a senior defense official stated that USA have strong confidence that it is a chinese spy balloon at a great height that was collecting information about sensitive locations .

One of the locations where the balloon was sighted was reported to be in Montana, where one of the three silo fields of nuclear missiles from the country.

With information from AP