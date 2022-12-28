There you have it. Even if you invest six billion euros and put an army of engineers on a car, you can sometimes overlook something. Porsche invested this amount in the Taycan and the transition to electric. Audi was allowed to build the e-tron GT with Porsche technology, and it seems that the two brands overlooked something.

The closure of the front luggage compartment, better known as the franknormally opens electrically. But what if there is no electricity? Then you have to open the frunk manually with a special tool. Where is that tool? Right: it is in the frunk with both the Audi e-tron GT and the Porsche Taycan, according to a video by Rich Rebuilds.

The car has to go up the bridge when the battery is dead

The YouTuber bought an Audi e-tron GT with water damage. A very bad idea anyway, but very entertaining for us to watch. The car won’t run at all and they’d like to charge the 12-volt battery. Yes, almost every EV has a regular 12-volt battery in addition to the large battery. The problem is that it’s in the frunk.

To get to the frunk, they have to remove the bottom plates from under the car and pull down a pallet underneath. So the tool for the last action is in the frunk. Fortunately, it is a simple thing and with another tool from the workshop it also works. So the placement of the tool is inconvenient, but not an impossible obstacle.

That the simple tool is in the frunk is really your last problem. Detaching the bottom plate is not something you just do for a while. In this case, the advice seems to be anyway: if you have problems with your Audi e-tron GT, just call the dealer. Oh, and don’t buy electric cars with water damage. Or don’t buy water-damaged cars at all.