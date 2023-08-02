OOONO A/S, a Danish company specialized in technology, launches in Italy OOONO CO-DRIVER,

a traffic safety device able to warn, thanks to clear sound and visual signals, the presence of speed cameras or road hazards.

Speeding, sudden road hazards, lack of concentration are real risks for the safety of all motorists. Distracted driving is a growing road safety challenge: according to a study by the European Commission, up to 30% of all road accidents in Europe are caused by distracted driving.

Goal of OOONO CO-DRIVER is to keep drivers sharply focused when it matters most. Thanks to timely acoustic and visual signals, CO-DRIVER allows to attract the attention of the driver, who has the possibility of controlling the speed and adapting it to the imposed limits or of being ready to face any unforeseen events on the road.

With a community of over 1.5 million motorists, who routinely share road-related updates, CO-DRIVER is able to provide real-time alerts on the presence of all types of speed cameras (fixed, mobile, speed cameras and traffic lights) and road hazards (ie accidents, road works, cars breakdowns).

“​​We are thrilled to officially launch OOONO CO-DRIVER, our flagship product, on the Italian market, and grow our European community. Our road safety device is a real support at the service of drivers, which allows them to keep their concentration high while driving and avoid potential dangers on the road and speed cameras, all without having to look at their smartphone”– declares Christian Walther Øyrabø, Founder & CEO of OOONO A/S.



OOONO CO-DRIVER: A SIMPLE AND INTELLIGENT DEVICE



OOONO CO-DRIVERS is designed to be intuitive and easy to use.

It starts automatically when it detects movement, so the driver once seated behind the wheel has only the task of concentrating on driving.

It’s safer because you don’t need to use any smartphone or navigate an app while driving. It is a valid ally for always traveling in safety, concentrated and aware of any dangers.

There are no subscriptions, additional or hidden costs. Once purchased CO-DRIVER will be a faithful travel companion, ready to send notifications for the entire duration of the trip.

Sharing is essential for road safety: as far as signaling is concerned, CO-DRIVER is simple to use. To report or confirm the presence of a speed camera, simply tap the device once; two if it concerns road hazards, such as accidents, broken down vehicles, objects in the road, etc.

After purchasing OOONO CO-DRIVER (also available on Amazon), simply download the app, connect the device to your smartphone and you’re good to go. The app – always running in the background – ensures a simple connection, allows you to download data, share observations and customize your CO-DRIVER.

Multiple smartphones can be connected to the same device and vice versa, the same smartphone can be connected to multiple OOONOs, in the case of multiple vehicles.

To work properly, OOONO needs data, Bluetooth and GPS to be turned on.

The CO-DRIVER battery lasts about 1 year and is easy to replace (CR2450 battery).

Subscribe to the newsletter

