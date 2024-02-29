It provides audible and visual warnings when we are about to encounter a speed camera or are close to a danger and signals the speed limits if by chance we have pushed too hard on the accelerator. All in a small device called OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2 and which has already become very popular both in Italy and in the rest of Europe. In reality we are already at the second generation of this ingenious device. The first was called the same except for the ending – NO1 – and with over 2.5 million units sold across Europe and a 300% growth in Italy in 2023, it has proven to be a precious ally for those behind the wheel . The numbers would be enough, which speak of 459 million alerts issued during 2023. While it works in the same way and offers similar benefits to its predecessor, OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2 introduces a series of new features as well as a more modern design. Not only that, the new model incorporates an innovative approach based on community participation: the new features introduced, in fact, are based on feedback collected through surveys and in-depth interviews which saw the involvement of over 10,000 participants.

Rechargeable and Always Ready to Use

One of the main features of CO-DRIVER NO2 is the rechargeable battery. In response to the requests of 63% of users interviewed, it is now possible to conveniently charge the device directly from your car, thanks to the included USB-C charging cable.

Integrated Navigation

With the new navigation functionality, CO-DRIVER NO2 alerts integrate seamlessly into the route from A to B. Now drivers can enjoy smoother and more aware driving, receiving alerts directly on the map during their journey.

Intuitive alerts with LED light ring

The innovative LED light ring – created to meet the requests of 69% of users who wanted more visible signals – offers alert intuitive visuals that ensure greater awareness of potential dangers without distracting with overly invasive warnings.

Compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

In addition to offering in-app navigation, OOONO CO-DRIVER NO2 is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This allows users to enjoy a connected driving experience on larger screens and in sync with their favorite devices. This feature, requested by 78% of the community, offers a superior level of connectivity.

New cancel alert button

Traffic is dynamic and alerts can become obsolete. The new cancel button allows users to turn off an alert if it is no longer relevant. Additionally, magnetic mounts greatly simplify device installation and removal, ensuring smooth system management.