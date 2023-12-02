A Skyline GT-R station wagon sounds like the ideal choice if you have to choose one car that can do EVERYTHING.

It may sound crazy, but as an old-fashioned dinosaur, the Essen Motor Show is a breath of fresh air. Of course, the car industry is currently more interesting than ever, but only if you like whisper-quiet crossovers or cars with fairly average engines that are unaffordable. It has now become so insane that you get that “oh well, I’ll continue to drive my current car” emotion.

And that feeling was confirmed at the German stock exchange. Not only because of the new projects of the various tuners, but especially because of the halls with the obscure gems. There were a lot of cars that we only know from Gran Turismo, Best Motoring or other special video channels that you can find on the internet.

Nissan Skyline GT-R station wagon

One of them is this Nissan Stagea. The Nissan Stagea is a middle-class station wagon that was available with various four- and six-cylinder engines. Drive was on the rear wheels or all four wheels. Technically, the car shared a lot with the Nissan Skyline. Now we automatically think of the Skyline GT-R, but in Japan it was also ‘just’ a sedan (or coupe) and the Stagea was – more or less – the station wagon version of it.

This generation of Stagea is the ‘C34’. There are two series: before and after the facelift. You can tell that it is a facelift model from the round headlights in the grille. And this white howler buoy is the ultimate variant, the ‘260RS Autech Version’. This was built by Autech and equipped with a lot of Skyline GT-R parts.

RB26DETT

The engine is the RB26DETT six-cylinder in-line engine with ‘280’ hp. We put that in brackets, because every car with that power from Japan always has (much) more than 280 hp. It is not just the engine, the five-speed manual transmission, the ATESSA E-TS all-wheel drive system and the limited slip differential also come from that car.

Not everything is a Skyline R33 about this car. For example, the Stagea does not have Super-HICAS four-wheel steering. The wheels are from a Skyline, but are not included. The 260RS came standard with 17-inch forged BBSs, but in this case there are 18″ Rays rims (also forged) that we know from the Skyline GT-R of the R34 generation. You can read all the information about this Skyline GT-R stage wagon in our Nissan Stagea special!

