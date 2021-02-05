If you haven’t heard of Oodle Kraken yet and you have or want to buy a PlayStation 5, you should know that this technology is the best thing that has happened to the new generation of Sony. And no, I am not exaggerating, since this new compression system would compensate for one of the weakest points of this game console, offering great relief for a problem that, in all probability, many users of the console will begin to suffer.

As we already told you at the time, when designing the PlayStation 5 Sony gave more weight to performance than to the capacity of its storage system, mounting a very fast SSD, with a capacity of 825 gigs. A capacity that, remember, is substantially diminished once the operating system is installed, and that will surely grow based on updates to it. Thus, the 825 gross gigs, remain at around 660 net gigs.

Initially it may seem little, but in reality it is even less. Remember, for example, that at the time it seemed that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War was going to need no less than 250 gigabytes of disk. Finally, after going through a weight loss center, he stayed at “only” 125 which, even so, they are almost a fifth of the space available to the user on their PS5. Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales, which is lighter, occupies 52 gigs, and something similar we can expect from future titles. Oodle Kraken could be the solution to this problem.

What is Oodle Kraken?

The size of the games is what it is, there are objective reasons for it and, unless we are willing to go back to what the titles of 10-15 years ago offered us, it is something we must assume. On the other hand, the jump from veteran hard drives to SSD drives has offered us a huge leap in performance, but it is now, years after his arrival, that its capacity is approaching that of veteran hard drives.

In this context, compression systems are a key element, and the first samples of what Oodle Kraken can offer, the compression system of RAD Game Tools used in the PS5 edition of Control Ultimate Edition. And the result is that it offers is very striking, since the Xbox Series version occupies 42 gigabytes, while the PS5 version, which uses Oodle Kraken, stays at 25 gigabytes, a reduction of 42%.

This, of course, is not a universal improvement. It is up to the developers to use Oodle Kraken, as well as the rest of the technologies proposed by RAD Game Tools. However, and given that the problem with the storage capacity of PlayStation 5 will begin to be suffered by many users in the short and especially in the medium term, the developers should take very good note of the Control experience with this compression system, to use in your own titles.