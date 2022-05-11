The Nintendo Indie World it started with a brilliant game called Ooblets. It seems to blend a bit of an Animal Crossing-like life simulation by giving the player the ability to lead a team of creatures called Ooblets, kind of like Pikmin.

Players will also have access to a social arcade that includes arcade games across the universe. Obviously it will be possible to customize not only our character, but also his house and his shop.

Ooblets promises a lot of fun for players: below you can take a look at the trailer shown during the event.

Ooblets doesn’t have a release date yet but it will arrive this summer.