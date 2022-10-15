The candidate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul for the PL, Onyx Lorenzonirefused to shake hands with his opponent, Eduardo Leite (PSDB-RS), after a debate held this Friday (14.Oct.2022) on Rádio Gaúcha GZH. They dispute the 2nd round for the state government. In the 1st round, Onyx had 37.5% of the valid votes. Milk, 26.81%.

In images posted on social media, it is possible to see Onyx ignoring when Leite extends his hand to greet him. The episode comes a day after the PL candidate was accused of homophobia against the toucan.



Reproduction / GZH Moment when Onyx ignores Eduardo Leite’s greeting

During the debate, Leite questioned Onyx for talking about electoral propaganda about the gaucho people having “real first lady”, if the PL candidate is elected. In response, Onyx said that the former governor would be “victimizing” and claimed to respect the toucan’s choice of sexuality.

On Thursday (13.Oct.2022), Onyx stated during the advertisement that “he is sure” that the gauchos and gaúchas understood that, if it is their will, they will have a governor and a “real first lady”.

Listen to the commercial aired on the radio on Thursday (1min03s):