The Minister of Labor and Welfare, Onyx Lorenzoni (DEM-RS), confirmed that he tested positive for covid-19 for the second time. The announcement was made alongside his wife during a broadcast on his Instagram profile. According to the minister, he has mild symptoms and is doing well. The first time he tested positive, in July 2020, the minister said he was following a treatment with ivermectin, azithromycin and chloroquine.

Onyx is one of the defenders of the ordinance that prohibits dismissal of employees for refusing vaccine against covid-19. The ordinance, which was signed by him, was contested by both employers and unions that represent the worker and was also questioned in the STF by Rede Sustentabilidade and Solidariedade. According to him, the measure has the “power to protect the worker against arbitrary measures” because there is no just cause to dismiss or avoid.

At the time, the minister also denied that the ordinance would be a government incentive for people not to be vaccinated. For the minister, companies need to offer alternatives to the employee who decides not to be immunized (check out the statements in video clicking here ).

In addition to Onyx, another Bolsonaro minister tested positive for covid-19 this year: Tourism Minister Gilson Machado. The information was released this past Saturday, the 15th. According to Bolsonaro’s public agenda, Gilson and the president had a meeting at Palácio do Planalto this Wednesday, the 12th. Without a mask, the minister also participated in an official government event. with the Chief Executive and other ministers.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

