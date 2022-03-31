The Onyx Power coal-fired power station on the Maasvlakte will remain open for the time being. The owner has announced that he will not make use of an already awarded subsidy to close the plant early on a voluntary basis, Minister Rob Jetten (Climate and Energy) reports to the House of Representatives.

“I am very disappointed with this decision and it is a bad decision for the climate,” said Jetten. “There was a good package of agreements and a suitable subsidy scheme. For that reason, I think it is unwise that Onyx Power is going back on this appointment.”

212.5 million before closing

The coal-fired power station is owned by Riverstone, an American investor. At the end of last year, he reached an agreement with the cabinet on a short-term closure in exchange for compensation of 212.5 million euros.

It is not clear from Jetten's letter why the Americans are now reversing that decision. The minister cannot take legal action against Riverstone. "The subsidy scheme is a voluntary instrument and Onyx Power is formally within its right not to make use of it."

‘One down, one to go’

The scheme was created to achieve the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement. With the closure of the coal-fired power station, annual CO2 emissions would be reduced by approximately 3 megatons. At the end of last year, the Rotterdam environmental alderman Arno Bonte (GroenLinks) welcomed the proposed closure. One down, one to gohe wrote on Twitter.

Bonte is now disappointed. “Evidently, Riverstone thinks it can earn extra money with the increased energy prices by continuing to burn coal. It is a slap in the face of our climate ambitions. Moreover, we indirectly increase Putin’s war coffers, since thirty percent of the coal used comes from Russia.”

Not at full power

The Onyx power station remains open, but that doesn't mean it's allowed to run at full power. Legal rules dictate that they may produce at a maximum of one third of their capacity. Riverstone will receive financial compensation for this climate action.

The use of coal to generate electricity will be banned from 2030. Plants must be closed or switched to other fuels by that time.

