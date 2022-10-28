Last encounter before 2nd turn has aggressive 3rd block; candidates encouraged the public to “Google” information

The last electoral debate for the government of Rio Grande do Sul this Thursday (27.Oct.2022) between Eduardo Leite (PSDB) and Onyx Lorenzoni (PL) before the 2nd round of the elections was marked by mutual accusations of corruption between the candidates.

In the 3rd of the 4 blocks of the meeting promoted by RBS TVaffiliate of TV Globo, Leite pressed Onyx to talk about how many times he had received box 2 in campaigns. The PL candidate avoided the issue and recalled the investigation that investigates the toucan’s administrative impropriety during the period in which he was mayor of Pelotas, in the south of the state.

The exchange of barbs dominated the discussions for almost 30 minutes and ended up overshadowing the topic chosen by the toucan for his question: education.

onyx signed a non-prosecution agreement with the PGR (Attorney General’s Office) in August 2020, after admitting to having received donations via box 2 in the 2012 and 2014 campaigns.

During the debate, the PL candidate stated that the issue was “resolved with the gauchos” and said that the opponent was “defendant for improbity in the 2nd instance”.

“If you are condemned, you lose your political rights and cannot govern” declared.

Leite stated that the actions during his tenure in the city of Pelotas were considered unfounded and accused Onyx of evading the subject. “You are noticing my opponent’s game here. He doesn’t answer the question and gives me another one.” said.

The candidates sought to engage the public to “give a Google” and check live the information said by the opponent. The Onyx campaign used your profile on twitter to post news and links to pages in real time with topics that the candidate spoke at the meeting.

Read the main topics of the debate: