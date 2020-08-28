Since August 28, the wearing of the compulsory mask has been extended to the “entire public space” of Paris and the inner suburbs. However, the authorities have changed their minds on certain aspects of this measure. Franceinfo takes stock.

You must now wear a mask in all areas of Paris to fight against a possible second wave of the coronavirus. If since August 10, the measure was in force only in certain streets of the capital, the obligation eventually extended to “entire public space” in Paris and even beyond, in Val-de-Marne, Hauts-de-Seine and Seine-Saint-Denis, Friday August 28 at 8 a.m. This decision was motivated by “the deterioration of the health situation, with an active circulation of the virus in the Paris area”, as the prefects concerned wrote in a press release published on August 27.

Authorities first claimed that “pedestrians circulating in public spaces, users of bicycles, two-wheelers, scooters and other personal mobility devices, motorized or not” had to respect this rule. Only users who were inside motor vehicles (cars, vans and heavy goods vehicles) were then exempted.

But an hour after the entry into force of these measures, Friday morning, the ppolice reform retreated on certain points. She explains in particular that children aged 11 and under are not affected by the measure.

The press release adds that the police will initially be in a “educational action”, then that the verbalizations will be drawn up “with discernment”. “Police officers are there for people’s health”, underlines a police source to franceinfo, “They will of course be more involved in risky situations, such as a crowd of people without masks on the quays, but they will be trained to be tolerant”. This “discernment must be collective” and come as many “police officers as users”, she insists. The police will “farms” on checks carried out in establishments open to the public, such as bars and restaurants.

This new obligation continues to cause much questioning and confusion. Franceinfo answers six questions you sent us.

1 Do I have to wear a mask even when I am jogging or cycling?

No, “persons exercising a physical activity for the purpose of running or cycling” are exempt, explains the Prefecture of Police in their new press release, which provides “details” at first.

The day before, it specified that all pedestrians and “bicycle users” had to wear the mask. This announcement was particularly criticized by the mayor of Paris.

2 What about other physical activities outdoors?

For physical activities other than cycling or jogging, there are no clear instructions on wearing a mask outdoors. “Police officers are aware of the fact that if you do yoga alone for example, away from others on your mat, you are not running any absolute risk”, explains our police source. They should not then verbalize if the wearing of the mask is not respected.

3 What if I want to smoke, eat or drink while walking in the street?

“It is not forbidden to smoke [ni] to eat in the public space “, declared Friday morning on BFMTV Emmanuel Grégoire, first deputy at the town hall of Paris. The latter welcomed a “clarification” on this point was made whereas earlier, the deputy for health of the town hall, Anne Souyris, affirmed at the microphone of franceinfo that smoking outside would be impossible.

If non-smokers accompany a group of smokers outside, “they will have to wear a mask”, specifies our police source. Sitting down to eat on a bench is also allowed, as long as you stay away from others, she adds.

4 Do I have to wear a mask even when I am alone on the street?

Yes, there are no exceptions in this case, even if the streets are deserted.

5 Are parks and forests also affected by this measure? What if I have a picnic?

The prefecture, contacted by franceinfo, confirmed that wearing a mask is compulsory during walks in parks and forests. Picnics are not prohibited, on condition of respecting “the limitation of gatherings of less than 10 people and social distancing” and put on your mask as soon as you have finished eating.

6 Do I have to wear a mask under the full face helmet of my scooter?

Full face helmet “does not put others at risk”, indicates our police source. The mask is therefore not compulsory. However, if the helmet used is open, a mask should be worn. The driver may be fined, “especially if at a stop, at a red light, he is not wearing one”, we are told.