In the comments of the live from franceinfo, several Internet users are wondering about the possibility of wearing a homemade fabric mask in their workplace, rather than those distributed by their employer.

Do I have to wear the surgical or fabric mask provided by my employer at my workplace, or can I wear a mask made by myself? While wearing a mask is now mandatory in business, many of you ask us about this, as part of the # OnYouReply system.

The mask is considered a personal safety equipment. It must therefore be provided and paid for by the employer. “It is the employer’s responsibility to ensure safety and health at work”, declared Labor Minister Elisabeth Borne at the microphone of BFMTV, August 18. Where possible, cIt is therefore the masks distributed by the employer that must be worn in the workplace. However, “the employee can come [sur son lieu de travail] with its own mask “, assured the office of the Secretary of State for Occupational Health, Laurent Pietraszewski, contacted by franceinfo.

If the employee uses his personal mask, certain rules must however be observed. If it is a reusable mask, he must clean it regularly, respecting the appropriate washing conditions. As for the mask homemade, it must meet manufacturing standards, particularly defined in the Afnor guide. Finally, the employee will have to make sure to change his mask every four hours, whether it is disposable or reusable, the secretary of state said.

What happens if these rules are not followed? Once again, “lhis responsibility lies with the employer “, advances the cabinet of Laurent Pietraszewski. “If he thinks that his employee’s mask does not meet standards [de fabrication et de lavage]“, he must warn him. In that case, “a discussion between the employee and the employer“ is engaged.

“If the dialogue does not succeed, we could put in place a form of sanction“, adds the Secretary of State. However, this last resort must remain the exception. Dsanctions ranging “from reporting to serious misconduct” exist, but the latter will not apply in the event of a problem with the wearing of the mask, wishes to reassure the cabinet of Laurent Pietraszewski.