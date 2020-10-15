No going out between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Emmanuel Macron announced, Wednesday, October 14, the establishment of a curfew, for at least four weeks, in Ile-de-France and in eight metropolises (Lille, Grenoble, Lyon, Aix-Marseille, Montpellier, Rouen , Toulouse and Saint-Etienne). “We are in a situation which is worrying and which justifies that we are neither inactive nor in panic”, he explained.

These areas, which concentrate some 20 million inhabitants, are the most affected by the resumption of the Covid-19 epidemic since the start of the school year. The government wants the measure applied from Saturday to remain in place until December 1, if Parliament allows it. Fines of 135 euros will be imposed in the event of non-compliance with the curfew, but exemptions may be granted, as was the case during confinement. Concretely, how will the curfew apply in certain cases of everyday life? Franceinfo answers 14 questions that you addressed to us.

1 Do sports training which takes place in the evening in the open air give rise to exemptions?

Unless you are a professional athlete, you will have to put aside your night training from 9 p.m. in the territories affected by the curfew. “No exemption is provided for the amateur world”, confirms the Ministry of Sports, quoted by francetv sport.

2 My daughter is a student, she leaves university at 9 p.m. or 10 p.m. What will happen to her?

The President of the Republic specified on Wednesday evening that exemptions would be granted for “those who come home from work after 9 pm, or those who work at night”. Your daughter’s studies are likely considered work. It will therefore be able to benefit from this exemption. The certificate is valid for one hour and will be available on the website of the Ministry of the Interior.

3 I have a move that may not end before 9 p.m. Is there an exception?

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal hinted on franceinfo that the exceptions provided for during confinement (especially for moves that cannot be postponed) will again apply to the curfew as of this Saturday. Anyway, “every time we put in place new rules, there has always been a little time to adapt and teach”, without verbalization, he said. You should therefore be able to move without any problem.

4 Is the aid announced for RSA and APL beneficiaries reserved for residents of areas subject to curfew?

All RSA and APL beneficiaries will receive aid of 150 euros, with 100 euros more per child, as in the spring. This aid is not limited to areas under curfew. “I prefer this exceptional help, massive, comparable to what we did in the spring, rather than a transformation of our social minima“, said the head of state yesterday.

5 If we have a train or a plane arriving after 9 p.m., what do we do?

Train or plane tickets after 9 p.m. “will be an exemption from the curfew”, indicated the Prime Minister, Jean Castex. “If you have your sleeper train, for example, or a plane after 9 pm, if you have your ticket, your proof of transport, you can go and take it and it will be worth a dispensation”, he assured.

6 I take my dog ​​out at 10:30 p.m., if I take him out first, he asks for more at the door around midnight. How to do ?

“Obviously, you can walk your dog quickly [après 21 heures], it’s common sense “, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said Thursday morning. Jean Castex subsequently confirmed that taking out your pet was part of the authorized trips.

7 Can a family member pick us up from the airport after 9 p.m.?

During his press conference, Jean Castex did not mention the famous “compelling family motive” that we heard so much about in the spring. The Prime Minister only mentioned a derogation for itself “return to a loved one in a situation of dependency”. He mentioned the possible exemption for a night trip by train or plane, but not by car.

8 Will trains arriving after 9 p.m. next Sunday be banned? Will their schedules be changed by SNCF?

SNCF confirmed Thursday morning that “TGV Inoui, Ouigo, Intercités, international trains and regional trains will all run as planned this weekend of October 16, 17 and 18, as well as during the entire All Saints holiday “.

9 We are talking about limiting ourselves to six people. Is there a total of six people in the household or can more people be invited?

“We try, when we invite friends, not to be more than six at the table, and not more than six in the street either”, Emmanuel Macron clarified during his speech. The idea is therefore to limit yourself to a maximum of six people in total. “Six is ​​not a magic number”, Explain at Parisian Pascal Crépey, epidemiologist at the School of Advanced Studies in Public Health. “The advantage of this type of measure is to limit the creation of clusters. This means that if one of the six is ​​infected, there will be no more than five other people who may be too “, he adds about this recommendation.

10 What is the maximum number of people allowed at a family gathering in a private place?

It all depends on what you mean by “private place”. If you are referring to a dwelling, there is no strictly imposed limit (the “rule of six” is not an obligation), because the state does not have control over gatherings in private homes. On the other hand, Jean Castex announced that “tall private parties, such as weddings or student parties held in party halls, multipurpose rooms or any other establishment open to the public will be prohibited“.

11 Do the recommendations on teleworking (two to three days a week) only apply to areas subject to curfew?

These are recommendations that are not limited to a territory. Sure his site internet, the government specifies: “Teleworking is no longer the norm but can remain a preferred solution in the event of active circulation of the virus (…) In high alert zones and high alert zones, teleworking should be encouraged as much as possible, especially for vulnerable people. “ The government specifies that the decision is up to each company to see how it can organize teleworking.

12 Can we consider that it will always be possible to sleep with a loved one, even in a metropolis? Won’t this be considered a private party?

The ban on private parties is only valid in establishments open to the public, such as multipurpose rooms or restaurants, and not in homes. This applies to the entire territory. You can therefore go to a loved one to spend the night there, provided you arrive before 9 p.m. (unless you have a reason that is valid).

13 Can taxis and VTCs circulate after 9 p.m.?

There will be no transport restrictions during the curfew, nor limits on travel between regions, said Emmanuel Macron. Passengers must have a certificate authorizing their travel after 9 p.m. For the driver, since it is his job, he is not affected by this time limitation.

14 Is the ban on marriages immediate? I have a wedding on Saturday in Morbihan (green zone), is it canceled?

Regarding weddings, this new measure will only apply after the weekend of October 17 and 18, France Télévisions learned from Matignon. In areas not affected by the curfew, wedding parties can therefore be held until the end of the week, including in the evening. In areas where the curfew applies, parties may also take place until that date, provided they end at 9 p.m.