This is one of your recurring questions in franceinfo live, as part of the # OnYouReply operation. Why don’t journalists and guests wear masks on TV sets?

Since this re-entry under the sign of Covid-19, the mask is mandatory in companies. The Minister of Labor was asked about the specificity of television studios, about BFMTV from August 18. “A priori, [c’est] a closed space, so, no doubt, we must also wear the mask “, argued Elisabeth Borne. Before qualifying his remarks: “If we are far apart in the same room, if we have very good ventilation, this risk is undoubtedly minimized.” The minister also specified that the High Council of Public Health (HCSP) would be seized concerning the “circumstances [dans lesquelles] we can deviate from this rule of wearing the systematic mask “.

Invited on franceinfo, Monday, September 1, government spokesman Gabriel Attal explained that discussions were underway between the Ministry of Labor and audiovisual representatives who “consider it difficult for journalists and guests to wear the mask [en plateau] for sound reasons “.

It is in particular this argument which is advanced by the direction of France Télévisions, whose presenters are not masked on stage. “Having masked journalists on the air can be stressful and this poses a sound and image problem”, explained the president of the group, Delphine Ernotte, to Sunday newspaper. “Anxiety inducing”, it is also the term which was chosen by Marc-Olivier Fogiel, CEO of BFM, at the microphone of France Inter.

The editors, however, highlight the implementation of many health rules. “All the radio and television groups wrote to the Ministers of Culture and Labor to remind us that we had taken strong health measures (…) which seemed sufficient until now to guarantee the safety of all “, said Xavier Gandon, director of the TF1 group’s branches, to Ozap. The same goes for Altice Médias France, which owns BFMTV and RMC. The CEO of the group ensures CheckNews than “access to the studios respects an extremely strict sanitary protocol, which we will further strengthen”.

“What we see on the air is the tip of the iceberg”, also wishes to remind François Brabant, deputy director of the franceinfo channel. He points out that “most of the time, journalists [de la rédaction] work masked, whether in offices, editing rooms, in administrations or in the field “. In addition, the platforms and the traffic around them have been adapted to health regulations.