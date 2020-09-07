Operation, reliability, deadlines … The editorial staff of franceinfo tries to answer your questions about the PCR tests used to detect cases of coronavirus.

While the number of Covid-19 cases is on the rise in France, testing for the coronavirus, also called PCR tests, has never seemed so crucial. More and more laboratories are also worried about the growing number of people coming to be tested, and sometimes go so far as to introduce restrictions to reserve the tests to priority profiles. After six months of the epidemic, scientists are still debating the best way to screen.

In this context, many of you are probably wondering about the operation of PCR tests, their reliability, or even the methods of access to screening. Should I be tested immediately if I have been in contact with a case of Covid-19? Why aren’t saliva tests done? What is a false negative? The editorial staff of franceinfo decided to answer you. Send us your questions in the form below. They will be the subject of an article in which we will answer as many questions as possible.

You can also find all our answers to your previous questions on our # OnYouReply page, in our live or on our TV and radio antennas.

Loading…