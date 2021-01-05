W.Because of the onslaught of snow tourists, ski slopes, toboggan slopes and parking spaces are closed to visitors at the weekend in the winter sports resort of Willingen in northern Hesse. The Waldeck-Frankenberg district passed a corresponding ban on Tuesday. It is the first closure of ski slopes and toboggan slopes of this type in Hessen. For reasons of infection protection, it was decided to initially restrict the three days, said a spokeswoman in Korbach. It should apply from Friday to Sunday.

After the winter sports region Winterberg in neighboring North Rhine-Westphalia had closed slopes and parking spaces at the weekend, thousands of day trippers had moved to Northern Hesse.

No other possibilities

“With the mass of day-trippers, minimum distances were neither observable nor controllable – even outdoors,” said the district’s health department, Karl-Friedrich Frese. They therefore saw no other option than the entry ban to reduce the flow of visitors. Regulatory authorities and the police would check compliance. After that, the district hopes that the situation will ease because of the end of the holiday.

At the same time, the district authorities let an exit restriction expire. Since December 21st, between 9:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m., leaving your own apartment has only been possible in justified exceptional cases.