Winter returns to many parts of Europe in early April. (symbol image) © dpa

Winter has not only returned to Germany, Italy is also happy about a thick blanket of snow in many places. Storms caused numerous operations, a tree fell on two women.

Rome – Spring had already shown itself from its most beautiful side when winter surprised with a short-term comeback. Not only in Germany are many regions currently under a thick blanket of snow, winter is also back elsewhere in Europe. Now even Italy can be happy about cold temperatures and snow, even the volcano Vesuvius was covered by thick flakes.

Onset of winter surprises Italy: Vesuvius volcano under snow cover

It is something very special when winter strikes in many places in Italy at the same time. That’s exactly what happened over the weekend, many regions are happy about snow and frosty temperatures. Snow fell on Vesuvius on Saturday, and the 1280 meter high volcano near Naples in the south of the country was then covered by a white layer. And the weather was unusually cold in other parts of the country as well. The Cinque Terre in Liguria, which is popular with tourists, and the holiday island of Sardinia were also covered by winter weather and a blanket of snow at the weekend.

Weather in Italy: sharp drop in temperature – numerous operations after storms

Like the Italian news channel rainews reported, a sharp drop in temperature has been recorded, especially in southern Italy. According to this, the north is said to have been without rain for more than 100 days, now wind, hail and rain have cooled things down there. The fire brigade is also said to have been in large numbers north of Milan due to the storm. how rainews further reported that the Aeolian Islands north of Sicily were cut off from the mainland by stormy seas.

Sudden thunderstorms occurred in many places, especially in central and southern Italy, which the dpa also reports. In Rome, for example, lightning struck a tree in Villa Borghese Park. The tree fell and hit two women, one of the two women was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

