D.he big onset of winter hit parts of Germany on Sunday night, but initially fell short of the fears of the emergency services and meteorologists. The first freezing rain fell in parts of North Rhine-Westphalia on Saturday evening and made the streets as smooth as glass. And in Lower Saxony there were isolated first snow drifts. Heavy snowfalls led to accidents on slippery roads in many places in Thuringia. The police did not initially register any major problems.

Meteorologists expect snow chaos until the night of Monday, and meteorologists expect heavy snowfall and dangerous freezing rain on Sunday even at daybreak.

“The hotspots are the Lower Rhine, Münsterland, East Westphalia, northern Thuringia, southeastern Lower Saxony and southern Saxony-Anhalt,” said meteorologist Simon Trippler from the German Weather Service (DWD) in Offenbach on Sunday morning.

“The blizzard is not over yet.” Five to ten centimeters of snow, locally up to 20 centimeters, should still be expected over the course of Sunday. The wind continues with gusts of up to 70 kilometers per hour. “That was definitely not the case. We’ll have to wait until tonight with that. “

The railway had put its snow removal teams in readiness, but still warned of possible train cancellations. As a precaution, all long-distance trains between Hamburg and Kiel, Hamburg and Lübeck and between Hamburg and Westerland have already been canceled from Saturday to Sunday. The connection between Hamburg and Rostock / Stralsund / Binz was also affected by the adjustments. Impairments were also to be expected in regional traffic. In Lower Saxony there were several train cancellations during the night. According to the regional rail operator Metronom, some regional routes are closed there until at least 1 p.m., such as the Hanover – Göttingen route. The S-Bahn traffic in Hanover is still at a standstill.

DWD continues to warn of heavy snowdrifts

The first half of Sunday night was relatively quiet for the motorway police in Lower Saxony despite snowfall. On the A 30 in the morning a truck overturned on a slippery road near Schüttorf, the section was blocked in the east direction.

In a strip from Münsterland to Saxony-Anhalt, the DWD reported heavy snowdrifts as well as snowfalls and snowdrifts from North Rhine-Westphalia to Saxony on Sunday morning. The DWD warned for the night from Sunday to Monday of snow with strong to extreme snow drifts over central Germany.

The winter slipperiness and snow drifts made the drivers in Saxony-Anhalt to create on Sunday morning. People were not injured, the police said. The situation is not yet precarious, said a spokesman at the Interior Ministry’s situation center. Tram traffic in Magdeburg and Halle was temporarily suspended.





The weather on Saturday was very different in the south, where people expect significantly milder temperatures. The reason: While cold air of Arctic origin lies above central Germany, low pressure areas over Western Europe direct very mild air to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, according to the DWD.

A DWD spokesman recently referred to the so-called polar vortex split. Usually this vortex moves in a circle directly over the region of the North Pole – hence the name. The eddy increases regularly in winter, when no sunlight can heat the atmosphere there and the atmosphere cools down, which leads to a pressure drop at altitude. If there is an “outbreak”, the vortex divides and can shift. “There is always an outbreak like this – but this time we are hit hard,” said the expert.

In parts of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony and Saxony-Anhalt, the DWD’s highest warning level applied on Saturday. At the edge of the Alps there were warnings of heavy gusts of wind, in the north and the center of gusts of wind and storms. In the run-up to this, meteorologists had drawn from a “memorable event with a rarity value” – and drawn comparisons to the winter of 1978/79, when the transport, supply and communication network collapsed during a snow catastrophe in northern Germany.