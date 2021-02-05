As every day, we will bring you up to date with the questions of the day – of course with the right answers. You can also order the “Questions of the Day” as a free newsletter by email. Go to registration here.

What happened?

Lockdown extension by two weeks is emerging: Especially because of the mutants, the rulers hardly want to dare to relax. Daycare centers and primary schools could open again. And flower shops.

Germany is facing a historic onset of winter: At the weekend, permafrost, wind and heavy snowfall come our way. How it will continue after that is still uncertain. The reason for this lies in the Arctic.

Russia expels diplomats from Germany and other EU countries: The diplomats were declared “undesirable” for allegedly participating in protests. Foreign Minister Maas rejects the allegations.

More days off due to back problems: Lockdown and home office not only affect the psyche, but also the spine. The number of sick days due to back pain has increased significantly.

Berlin clan giants compare the fight against clan criminals with the Holocaust: Well-known men from large Berlin families complain to the Clubhouse and Instagram about authorities and the media. A cabaret artist is involved in the Shoah comparison.

What was discussed?

German Ethics Council on special rights for vaccinated persons: What speaks against the fact that four vaccinated people from four households meet without a mask for a wet and happy Skat evening? Nothing, writes my colleague Malte Lehming. The Ethics Council seems to ignore scenarios like this.

And now a queer crime scene inspector! 185 queer actorsrequest in a manifest in the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” more variety in TV and film. And that’s a good thing: Reality is all too rarely depicted in the media,comments Tilmann Warnecke.

Germans’ trust in the government is waning: A lockdown that follows the others until it seems endless? Not only is this not politics, it is the opposite of it. Citizens are also increasingly noticing this writes Stephan-Andreas Casdorff.

New course in US foreign policy: In his first foreign policy speech, Joe Biden cleverly explained why the US should again assume an international leadership role. The speech orders ours Washington correspondent Juliane Schäuble on.

What can subscribers read?

Why Berlin clan criminals so often use the pistol: Notorious extended families are responsible for only a small fraction of the crimes. But for the vast majority of shootings. A look into the milieu.

Who is fighting the pandemic most effectively? Big or small, poor or rich, democratic or authoritarian – which countries get through the corona crisis best? New data evaluations provide information.

The side effects of the corona pandemic are so strong: Statistics show: the pandemic is triggering further (health) crises worldwide and in Germany. Are these dangers underestimated? A report.

Flexible furniture is trendy in Berlin apartments: Lack of housing, mad rents: Leaving their own neighborhood is no longer an option for many Berliners. Instead, they hire carpenters to save space.

What can we do?

Cook: Simple recipes from our editorial team. In episode 11 we impress our guests and flambé crustaceans.

Listen to music: From aluminum hats, plant lovers and click monsters: music cabaret artist Rainald Grebe is now on the move with the beautiful album “Popmusik”.

Watch webcams: Stalking tiger surgeries and naked mole rats, switching lights on and off in Texas: livestreams show the world from surprising perspectives. A collection.

Visit an online show: Sir Ken Adam was the production designer for classics like “Goldfinger”. Today the Berliner would have been 100 years old. You can now discover his work digitally.

What should I know for the coming days?

It’s snowing! At least in the northern half of Germany. We’ll keep you informed for the weekend about the possibly historic onset of winter up to date with a live blog. If you are considering building an igloo and staying overnight in it, you shouldRead the self-experiment of my colleague Julia Prosinger beforehand.

Presidential election in Somalia. The vote will not be the first direct election with universal suffrage since 1969, as hoped. Nonetheless, the indirect vote will be an important indicator of whether the efforts to build the crisis state in the Horn of Africa are bearing fruit.

Number of the day!

80,000 Too few apartments have been built in Berlin in the past five years. Per year mind you. During this time, the housing shortage increased acutely. The rent cover is now aggravating the situation even more.

I wish you a nice weekend!

Best regards

Benjamin Reuter

Head of Newsroom

PS: We are giving you the Tagesspiegel as a digital newspaper including Tagesspiegel Plus and Checkpoint. Free on request: The printed newspaper on weekends. Try now for 30 days for free.