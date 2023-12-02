WDue to the onset of winter in southern Germany and the associated security risks, the Bundesliga home game of German soccer champions FC Bayern Munich against 1. FC Union Berlin has been canceled this Saturday (3:30 p.m.). This was announced by the Bundesliga club from Berlin and the Munich transport company.

Because of the heating of the pitch in the Allianz Arena, the main concern was not the usability of the pitch, but rather the safety and, above all, the arrival of the spectators, some of whom travel to Munich from great distances.

Snow and ice caused traffic chaos in the south on Saturday morning. Flight operations at Munich Airport were temporarily suspended until 12 p.m. due to heavy snowfall, a spokesman announced on Saturday morning. So far, around 320 of 760 planned flights have been canceled for today.

Numerous railway lines around the state capital Munich had to be closed on Saturday night, as Deutsche Bahn (DB) announced. Train services to and from Munich main station have been temporarily suspended. In Ulm and Munich, passengers had to spend the night on trains.

The weather chaos at Munich Airport also affected national coach Julian Nagelsmann’s travel plans for the draw for the European Championship preliminary round in Hamburg. The gala in the Elbphilharmonie begins in the evening at 6 p.m. (RTL, ZDF and Magenta TV). According to the German Football Association, the national coach should arrive on time.